The story of Guerneville’s famed Pond Farm artist colony starts with an architect, a coffee heiress and a Nazi-escaping potter, and ends with death, fire and, eventually, a renewed significance.

Architect Gordon Herr and his wife Jane Brandenstein Herr, of the San Francisco-based MJB Coffee family, shared a pipe dream of forming an art school in California that nourished community and culture. In 1937, the pair traveled to Europe, where they met French-born, Bauhaus-trained potter Marguerite Wildenhain, the first woman to receive the title of “Master Potter” in pre-World War II Europe, according to a locally produced documentary that aired on PBS in March.

The Herrs asked Wildenhain and her sculptor husband Frans if they would like to start a crafts school in America with them, but the Wildenhains were running a successful pottery studio in Holland at the time. After a few years, when the Nazis invaded the Netherlands in 1940, Marguerite fled to America while Frans stayed behind and continued to operate their kilns, according to a Dec. 20, 1941, article in The Press Democrat.

Marguerite Wildenhain took up the Herrs’ offer and established a home at their newly founded Pond Farm in Guerneville by 1941. As they all ran the pottery studio together, Gordon Herr was constructing a six-sided building on the property to house a large kitchen, community hall and living quarters for artists. The architectural marvel, completed in 1949, would come to be known as the Hexagon House.

Marguerite Wildenhain and the Herrs assembled a talented network of immigrant artists to teach their respective craft at Pond Farm’s new summer workshops, according to articles in The Press Democrat. Frans Wildenhain had rejoined with his wife at the end of the war and would instruct on ceramic sculpture. Victor Ries, a former teacher at Bezalel Art School in Jerusalem, would teach metalwork and jewelry-making. Textile artist Trude Guermonprez would instruct on weaving and textile design. Marguerite Wildenhain taught her famous pottery techniques and headed the Pond Farm Community of Artists.

The colony supported itself for some years through workshops, classes, exhibits and gallery sales, though its success was short-lived. The group fell apart after Jane Herr’s death in 1952, and by 1960 only Wildenhain remained at Pond Farm to continue the pottery studio and school.

While Wildenhain worked out of her private residence on Pond Farm, teaching workshops from the late ‘50s until her retirement in 1980, the Hexagon House went through a number of transformations. Rex Taylor and Perry Goodwin purchased the property in 1956 and turned the Hexagon House into a successful restaurant and resort, according to a Nov. 23, 1972, article in the Sonoma West Times & News. They sold the Hexagon House in 1979 and it was converted into a popular gay disco and resort called the Woods, which burned down in 1991.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation listed the Pond Farm site as one of its “National Treasures” in 2012, and the site was also added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2014.

