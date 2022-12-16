Subscribe

Photos: Holiday favorite ‘Nutcracker’ returns to Rohnert Park stage

The familiar bell-like sound of Tchaikovsky’s “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” wooden toy soldiers stirring to life and snowflakes dancing are set to delight audiences starting Friday as holiday favorite “The Nutcracker” premieres in Rohnert Park.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
December 15, 2022, 6:06PM
This year’s production, with new choreography by artistic director Joshua Trader, invites theatergoers to experience the magic of childhood and the whimsy of youth. Santa Rosa Dance Theater brings the family-friendly stage classic to life, with performances at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Spreckles Performing Arts Center.

