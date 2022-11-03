Originally known as Armistice Day to commemorate the ending of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, Veterans Day became an official holiday in 1954. The national holiday honors all veterans who served in the United States armed forces.

From heartfelt parades to powerful protests, Sonoma County has a storied history of celebrating and supporting its veterans.

Protesting for veterans’ health

For several months in 1981, a couple dozen Sonoma County veterans and residents demonstrated in front of the Santa Rosa Federal Building to shed light on inadequacies in Veterans Administration healthcare.

Santa Rosa veteran Rick Barge was on a hunger strike during the protest, an effort to galvanize the VA to act on providing solutions to veterans’ physical and mental health issues.

“It’s the only weapon we have left — total commitment and sacrifice — that will outweigh the extensive lobbying done by big corporations for their defense contracts,” Barge said in a June 10, 1981, Press Democrat article. “We don’t have the money or the structure to fight them. This is the only way we can fight them.”

On July 6, 1981, the Vietnam Veterans Coalition — who traveled from Los Angeles to Santa Rosa to meet with demonstrators — headed to Washington, D.C. to speak with President Ronald Reagan about issues in VA hospitals and health care.

According to a July 7, 1981, Press Democrat article, their demands included an “overall investigation into the quality of health care at VA hospitals, recognition of delayed stress syndrome as a service-related disability and the effects of Agent Orange herbicide sprayed on Vietnam jungles.”

Veterans Day parade revival

In 1985, a Nov. 10 column in The Press Democrat announced that Julius Forcucci, an Italian-born veteran who earned two Purple Hearts while serving in the U.S. Army, would march alone in Petaluma on Veterans Day. For years Forcucci marched with two other veteran buddies, but one of them had died and the other could no longer walk, so he would proceed alone.

A few people promised Forcucci they would accompany him in a march that year, but he expected only a handful to show up.

The column stirred locals, and the next day dozens of citizens joined 91-year-old Forcucci in a patriotic procession through downtown. Members of Petaluma’s chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart joined the parade, as did Santa Rosa American Legion Post 21’s drum and bugle corps.

The parade lasted about 25 minutes and amassed around 50 people, according to a Nov. 12, 1985 Press Democrat article, and it was the only Veterans Day Parade in the county that day.

Forcucci marched each year in grander parades until his death on Sept. 6, 1988.

“The Veterans Day parade, which was renewed by the late Julius Forcucci, is on its way to being one of Petaluma’s biggest events,” wrote Bill Soberanes in a Nov. 16, 1988, column. “Thanks to Julius, Petaluma has a good chance of becoming the patriotic capital of Sonoma County.”

Petaluma was named a Purple Heart City in 2013 for its dedicated support to veterans, and now hosts the largest Veterans Day Parade in the area.

