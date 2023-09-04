Photos: Honoring workers, enjoying ‘final’ hours of summer on Labor Day in Sonoma County
It was a day to celebrate the social and economic achievements of American workers. But it also heralded the unofficial end of summer.
Labor Day in Sonoma County was marked by warm, sunny weather — though the marine layer brought its typical moist cover in the morning hours.
Once the clouds cleared, people jaunted outdoors to soak in the final hours of the summer season, and to honor local workers.
