Since the inception of summer break from school, American parents have reckoned with how to provide recreation and education for their children while they’re at work.

Enter the summer camp, a child’s escape into the wilderness, away from parents, school and urban life. In 1910, Alan S. Williams founded the Camp Directors Association of America (now known as the American Camp Association), creating a standardized model of organized summer camping for youth across the nation.

In Sonoma County, like in most of the U.S. in the early 1900s, the first summer retreats for children were often hosted by churches and private schools, with a focus on connecting kids to God through nature exploration. One such religious organization providing youth summer camps is St. Dorothy’s Rest in Camp Meeker, founded over 120 years ago and still operating today as the oldest running camp in California. The child and teen campers who retreated there over the years have participated in hiking, swimming, community service and other outdoor activities.

Many early summer camps were also single-sex, such as Camp Little Bear, operated by the Catholic all-girls Ursuline High School in Santa Rosa. The school’s summer camp for girls provided activities that taught general life and survival skills, like archery, building a fire, preparing meals, boating and life saving, creating crafts with mixed media and working on a camp newspaper, according to a June 25, 1961, article in The Press Democrat.

Local chapters of the Boy Scouts of America and its sister organization, Camp Fire Girls, also led single-sex summer camps in Sonoma County.

In 1949, Camp Maacama in Healdsburg replaced Cazadero’s smaller Camp Thayer as the summer camp destination for local Camp Fire Girls, according to an April 29, 1949, article in the Healdsburg Tribune. Camp Maacama was equipped with a kitchen, staff cottage, camp hospital and a dining hall large enough to seat 150 girls.

Soon, more summer camps started popping up to fill certain needs and niches. In 1966, the Santa Rosa Recreation Department started Kamp Kennedy, a summertime camp for children with developmental disabilities, the first day-camp of its kind in California operating under a grant from the Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., Foundation. The camp’s goals were to “establish communication with the children, involve them in doing new things with new people, introduce them to new experiences and to broaden their social contracts,” according to a Sept. 7, 1966, article in The Press Democrat.

By the 1970s and ‘80s, old western summer encampments for children became popular. Plantation Farm Camp in Cazadero, located in a historic Old West village north of Jenner, had children participate in daily farm chores amid 500 acres of redwoods and meadows. Thunderbird Ranch Summer Camp took place on a working ranch in an Alexander Valley ghost town near Healdsburg. Cloverleaf Ranch in Santa Rosa was a working dude ranch and western summer camp that focused on horsemanship. El Adobe Rancho in Petaluma also hosted western-themed summer camps that included rodeos and animal care lessons.

