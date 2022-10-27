Sonoma County has a long history of fun and spooky Halloween celebrations.

Local schools have been hosting Halloween carnivals for decades, hundreds attended the annual “Parade of the Witches” in Petaluma from 1926 to 1959, and over the last century, visiting pumpkin patches has become an increasingly popular Halloween tradition.

Starting in the 1960s, one eerie Halloween event captured the imagination of the county. It included a group of 13 people who gathered around a table, situated in a historic (preferably haunted) building and performed a séance for one person each year: famed magician Harry Houdini.

Houdini died on Oct. 31, 1926, of peritonitis resulting from a burst appendix. To see if the living could communicate with the dead, Houdini and his wife, Beatrice, devised a coded message to transmit to the other from the afterlife. For 10 years after Houdini’s death, Beatrice tried to contact him through a séance on Halloween night, but she never received their secret message. She died in 1943.

In 1964, Petaluma Argus-Courier columnist Bill Soberanes, along with local magicians, Nahman Nissen and Fred Daniels, decided to revive the quest to make contact with Houdini, according to the Sonoma Historian. They started Sonoma County’s first Harry Houdini Memorial Séance, an annual Halloween event that lasted nearly 40 years and took place in several notable locations in the area.

The first séance was held in a Bennett Valley home with about 40 people in attendance, many of whom were prominent magicians. Thirteen of those in the “inner circle” sat around a table set with candles and props — a pistol, ouija board, handcuffs and Houdini’s magic wand, provided by famed Bay Area magician William “Poogie Poogie” Alstrand.

“At the stroke of midnight those gathered around the table locked hands, and for the next 10 minutes there was complete silence,” wrote Soberanes in a Nov. 3, 1964, column. “The candles flickered, and I felt a strange feeling going through my body. Along with the others at the table, I waited for some sign from Houdini’s spirit, but none appeared.”

In a 1973 Petaluma Argus-Courier column, Soberanes noted that “for the first time in the 10-year history of the Harry Houdini Memorial Séance, this writer experienced some frightening and puzzling things.” Attendees of that séance, held in a supposedly haunted mansion in Sebastopol, reported feeling sudden shifts in temperature and “tremendous vibrations”.

Then there was the séance in 1983 at J.M. Rosen’s restaurant in Santa Rosa, formerly the Silver Dollar Saloon, which had a “long history of ghostly happenings,” according to Soberanes in a Petaluma Argus-Courier column. The guests reported feeling cold yet relaxed, until the end of the seance when a knife inexplicably flew through the air and lodged under a door.

Despite years of people experiencing odd sensations at the Houdini séances, no one had concrete evidence of his spirit emerging. The popular Halloween tradition ended in 2003 when Soberanes died, and in 2012 local filmmaker Tom Wyrsch created a documentary on the annual event.

See the gallery above for photos of the séances and other Halloween festivities over the years.