Photos: Human Race 5K supporting local nonprofits returns to downtown Santa Rosa after pandemic hiatus

Billed as the largest community-driven 5K fundraising event in Sonoma County, the Sonoma County Human Race on Saturday morning returned to downtown Santa Rosa.

Over 100 local nonprofits and community-minded businesses participated in the race to raise funds and awareness of the needs across Sonoma County’s communities.

The Human Race, which started at Old Courthouse Square, had been postponed for two years because of the pandemic. Saturday’s return drew a little over 500 people, but normally attracts between 7,000 and 10,000 participants.

The race is organized by the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership to provide a fundraising platform for local nonprofits and their work.