Photos: If you grew up in Sonoma County you probably remember these popular prom spots

It’s prom season in Sonoma County, a rite of passage for generations of local high schoolers.

Proms are associated with a teenager’s first foray into adultlike independence — purchasing an expensive suit or dress, dining at a ritzy restaurant and staying out late without consequence.

Over the years, go-to shops for teen formalwear included Keegans menswear and Rosenberg’s department store. Other common spots to buy prom essentials included Gantos, Roos-Atkins, Betticlare’s, Henderson’s, Gingiss Formalwear and Virginia Walter’s, according to a review of articles from The Press Democrat and Petaluma Argus-Courier from the 1950s to 1990s.

After completing the prom ensemble with a corsage from House of Flowers in Montgomery Village or Drees Florist in Petaluma, couples were off to pre-prom dinner at a high-end restaurant — offering many young people their first experience with elegant dining.

Prom dinner staples included: The Highland House, Golden Bear Lodge, the Topaz Room, Michele’s Restaurant, the Green Mill Inn, Mark West Lodge, Cricklewood, The Painted House (changed to La Province in the late 1970s), The Hilltopper (became The Villa in 1976), The Chalais and Frediani Inn.

If the prom wasn’t held in the school’s gymnasium, then it would likely be held at the Flamingo Resort or the Santa Rosa Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium.

An article on the Santa Rosa High School Foundation’s website recalled the school’s 1965 prom.

“The Prom was at the Flamingo. Where else? Ralph Rawson — who else? — and his orchestra played,” the newsletter stated. “We danced the Twist — really the non-dancer’s friend — the Watusi and the Swim,” wrote Rick Blaine.

Other prom venues besides the ever-popular Flamingo included the Luther Burbank Center, Paradise Ridge Winery, Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club, the Villa Chanticleer in Healdsburg, and several locations in San Francisco.

Many teens would turn the prom into a whole weekend affair.

An April 16, 1996, article in The Press Democrat included a survey of teens on where they would be spending their prom weekend. The answers included Great America (in Santa Clara), Santa Cruz Boardwalk, Monterey Bay Aquarium, and popular destinations in San Francisco, such as Pier 39, Chinatown, Alcatraz and Golden Gate Park.

For those feeling nostalgic for their past glitzy proms, the Flamingo Resort will host an ‘80s-themed prom night on May 27, which may resemble the colorful proms they’ve been hosting for decades.

Check out the gallery above for photos of popular local prom spots over the years.