Photos: Infamous Sonoma County crimes

Warning: This gallery contains reports of graphic violent crimes that may be distressing to readers.

Last year, Sonoma County saw its highest homicide rate in a decade. There were 17 deaths investigated as homicides by early December, up from 12 in 2017, making the rate approximately 3 homicides per 100,000 residents.

While the county had more murders in 2021 than in the past 10 years, the homicide rate still fell below the state average of about 6 homicides per 100,000 people, and 6per 100,000 people nationwide.

In the dozen or so homicides Sonoma County sees a year, a handful of cases are exceptionally heinous, enough to prompt national headlines and leave lasting scars on the local community. Longtime residents are likely to remember the name Ramon Salcido, who’s currently on death row in San Quentin State Prison for the 1989 murders of seven people, including his wife and two of his daughters. And no local could forget the name Polly Klaas, or the name of the man who abducted and murdered the 12-year-old Petaluma girl in 1993, Richard Allen Davis.

Sensational violent crimes have pervaded the county’s history, stretching beyond our collective memory.

Dynamite, arsenic in 1900s

One of the county’s first most notable crimes didn’t involve any deaths, but plenty of intrigue. In 1910, Dr. Willard Preble Burke, a well known medical practitioner who ran a sanitarium in the Mark West area, attempted to blow up his mistress Luetta Smith and their baby with dynamite.

Smith and her baby survived the blast, but she had wounds on her arms, which Burke “treated” in his sanitarium with a powder containing arsenic, “enough arsenic to kill a dozen persons,” according to the testimony of San Francisco chemist Thomas Price.

A Nov. 29, 1910, Petaluma Argus-Courier article noted the 80 jurors drawn for Burke’s trial was the “greatest venire ever drawn for a criminal case in the history of Sonoma County.”

Burke was sentenced to 10 years at San Quentin State Prison for attempted murder. According to a Jan. 27, 1916, Petaluma Daily Morning Courier article, Gov. Hiram W. Johnson (Burke’s former defense attorney) issued a complete pardon to Burke, who had been on parole for the previous six months.

Howard Street Gang came to Santa Rosa

In 1920, a San Francisco gang killed three law officers in Santa Rosa, leading to a notorious public lynching.

The three men of the Howard Street Gang, who had been hiding out in a Santa Rosa home, were wanted in San Francisco for questioning about a gang rape. Sonoma County Sheriff Jim Petray and two San Francisco officers went into the home, prompting a shootout that killed Petray and San Francisco Sgt. Miles Jackson. Detective Lester Dorman died some hours later.

Other officers took the three men to Sonoma County jail in downtown Santa Rosa, where an angry crowd gathered for several nights. One night, a group of armed residents took the men from their cells and dragged them to a rural cemetery off McDonald Avenue, where the vigilante mob hanged the men from an oak tree branch. The brutal display gave Santa Rosa a reputation as a tough, frontier town.

