Photos: Liberty House in Santa Rosa for four years

Although Liberty House was only in Santa Rosa for four years, it left an indelible mark on shoppers.

The department store opened at Coddingtown Mall on Oct. 1, 1980 to much fanfare.

The festive opening day included a concert by the Santa Rosa High School marching band, carnations handed out to the crowds and a mime to entertain shoppers.

It cost $6 million to open Liberty House, including the eight-month construction of its 101,000-square-foot building — reportedly a record time. About 180 workers were initially on staff.

The Santa Rosa store was the twelfth location of the department store chain owned by Hawaii-based Amfac, Inc.

Its first floor had sportswear, shoes, accessories, cosmetics and jewelry. The second floor had household items, women’s lingerie, a beauty salon and the Anxious Grape Restaurant.

As seen in old photos, customers dining at the restaurant smoked cigarettes and enjoyed buffet-style gourmet food. The restaurant had “dramatic dropped-ceiling skylights and blue-green ceramic tiled floors,” according to a 1980 Press Democrat report.

The Anxious Grape served sandwiches, salads, omelets, crepes, hamburgers, hot dogs, European pastries, coffee, tea, wine and beer, according to a 1980 ad in The Press Democrat.

Liberty House in Santa Rosa closed in 1984 due to declining sales, and its building transitioned to be the town’s second Macy’s location for over a decade.

Although it was short-lived, former workers and customers of the store remember it for deals on household items and clothes, Christmas items, salon, food, and friendly staff.

See the gallery above for old photos of Liberty House in Santa Rosa’s Coddingtown Mall.