The west county men’s club retreat Bohemian Grove made the news again recently, informing many around the world about the secretive hideaway for the elite. For numerous Sonoma County residents, knowledge and perception of the club has largely been shaped by local activist Mary Moore.

Moore, who turns 88 in July, has been a prominent activist in the county for nearly half a century. In 2018, she donated her personal archive, 40 years worth of material on political and social protest movements, to UC Berkeley’s Bancroft Library.

While Moore is mostly known for her decades of organizing protests at Bohemian Grove — lambasting it as a place where the rich and powerful make important decisions behind closed doors — her activism stretched much further.

The road to activism

Moore got the social justice itch when she witnessed racial prejudice in the 1950s on a road trip through the South with her father, Alvin Rhodes, who refused to eat at segregated restaurants. Rhodes was a school superintendent in San Luis Obispo County, where Moore cut her teeth on political activism in the early 1960s.

She began advocating for equal rights with the Fair Play Council in San Luis Obispo, according to the Sonoma Historian, and eventually moved to Camp Meeker in the mid-‘70s where she opened a vintage clothing store and continued her activism work.

Moore was a founder of local anti-nuclear group SONOMoreAtomics, part of the statewide environmental group Abalone Alliance that fought construction of the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant on the coast west of San Luis Obispo. From the 1970s to ‘80s, the group and others held rallies outside the construction site and PG&E offices, which owns the plant.

Regardless of years of protests and construction issues, the plant opened in 1985. Despite this setback, Moore’s work with SONOMoreAtomics led her to other causes that impassioned her.

In 1980, Moore and the group researched Bohemian Grove membership to find members with connections to the nuclear weapons industry, according to Moore in a 2007 Sonoma West Times & News commentary. The results of that research made it into Parade magazine and was the catalyst for forming the Bohemian Grove Action Network, which by 1983 had attracted thousands of people, including notable figures like Dolores Huerta, Angela Davis, Holly Near and Cecil Williams.

“Bohemian Grove allowed us to build coalitions,” Moore said in a 2010 New York Times article. “Because whatever your issue was, someone in there was making money off it.”

Moore didn’t concern herself much with the club’s frat-boy frivolities or rumored rituals — it was the secrecy of the nation’s most powerful men meeting in private that she saw as a major red flag for democracy.

“If they’re just up there getting drunk and peeing on trees and all that, I don’t care,” Moore said in the North Bay Bohemian in July 2001. “It’s what their policies are on the outside that affects you and me. That’s what we’re trying to bring to the public’s attention.”

The Bohemian Grove protests waned over the years as the Bohemian Grove Action Network refocused its efforts on research and education, and Moore chose to dedicate her retirement years to her grandchildren and other causes.