The National Women’s History Alliance announced the Women’s History Month theme for 2023 as “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

Sonoma County has a rich history worth exploring, and along with it, numerous women poets, authors and journalists who documented county life with riveting prose and reportage.

Pioneer women are writers

Nora Noonan Plover was The Press Democrat’s first woman columnist and editor of the paper’s “Women’s Clubs” section in 1922. Helen Miller Lehman was the founding president of Sonoma County's League of American Pen Women, and author of over 5,000 magazine stories and poems.

Rena Shattuck — better known by her pen name “Polly Larkin” — was an esteemed writer for several local newspapers and started her own newspaper, the Petalumian, in 1895. Byrd Weyler Kellogg was the society editor for The Press Democrat from the 1930s to the ’50s, KSRO’s “director of women’s activities” and editor of the Redwood Empire Woman.

Nell Griffith Wilson was one of the county’s most beloved naturalist poets of the early 20th century. Santa Rosa resident Agnes Farquar, born in 1892, was well known across the country as Joy O’Hara, the pen name under which she wrote poetry for major publications.

Charmian Kittredge London was an accomplished photographer, writer and editor who was married to local author Jack London in 1905. She had regular correspondence with Lillian Burger Slater, a local historian and society editor of the Santa Rosa Republican.

Anna Morrison Reed was a noted journalist, poet and publisher in Northern California and founded the literary magazine the Northern Crown in 1904. In 1908 she moved from Ukiah to Petaluma, where she launched her own newspaper, the Sonoma County Independent.

Continuing a legacy of truth-seeking and storytelling

The illustrious local journalist and historian Gaye LeBaron officially retired last year, having written an estimated 8,500 columns and a handful of books over her 65-year career.

In 1985, LeBaron met her new assistant and future investigative reporter extraordinaire, Mary Fricker. Fricker was a full-time reporter for the Russian River News before joining The Press Democrat staff, where she became a business reporter in 1990. She wrote hundreds of illuminating business stories throughout her career — including the Guerneville savings and loans that was infiltrated by the mob.

Fricker formally retired in 2006, but she continues to freelance at 82 years old. She works hard at untangling complicated topics in her reports, which helped her break through the male-dominated journalism industry.

“In 1961, at the College of William & Mary in Virginia, I was the obvious person to be the next editor-in-chief, but the graduating editor chose a younger, less experienced man because it wouldn’t be appropriate to have a woman editor,” said Fricker. “But since then, I have never experienced any discrimination. That’s one of the things I love about a newsroom. Editors need reporters who will turn in an accurate, well-written story on deadline. If you can do that, most editors don’t care if you’re a Purple People Eater.”

Special thanks to local historian Katherine Rinehart for her research assistance on this article.

See the gallery above for photos of some of the county’s most notable women poets, writers and journalists throughout history.