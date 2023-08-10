The Jurassic-themed Hall of Flowers at this year’s Sonoma County Fair carries on a 70-year tradition of portraying fantastical scenes from earth’s history with vibrant flora and a touch of whimsy.

The county fair started its bountiful Hall of Flowers garden exhibitions in 1952, and it has since grown to be the largest flower show in the West, as well as “the only fair in the U.S. to have a themed display of such magnitude,” according to the fair’s website.

Since its inception in 1936, the Sonoma County Fair hosted sought-after flower shows featuring amateur and professional garden displays. The shows became so popular that the fair converted a former B-29 bomber airplane hangar, which was used as a farm machinery building since 1949, into a dedicated space for the new “Hall of Flowers” in 1952, according to the Sonoma County Library and articles in The Press Democrat.

Clyde Von Grafen, chairman of the fair’s Floriculture Department, oversaw the first flower shows in the new hall, which welcomed nurseries and garden clubs to enter competitions for a cash prize. The first official show in 1952 included two waterfalls, a pool surrounded by volcanic boulders, a display of dawn redwoods and a large Norway spruce tree, with organ music accompanying the exhibit, according to a July 23, 1952, article in The Press Democrat.

In 1958, Santa Rosa artist Will Forni was hired as the Hall of Flowers director and show designer, having had experience working closely with Von Grafen. Forni would later work with Norvelle Gillespie — garden editor for the San Francisco Chronicle and host of the “Green Thumb” KRON-TV show — on several exhibits during his tenure from 1958 to 1976.

Forni was one of the most influential directors of the flower show, bringing a sculptor’s eye and grand ideas to the Hall of Flowers. He would create dozens of sculptures for the shows, including a 156-foot scale model of the Golden Gate Bridge for the bridge’s 25th anniversary in 1962, a life-sized statue of horticulturist Luther Burbank for the 1966 “Burbank Bonanza” themed flower show, and a model of the Mission San Francisco Solano for an old Sonoma mission-themed show in 1969.

In 1977, Forni stepped down and artist Richard Lucier took over, bringing his eclectic, flamboyant design style to the shows. Lucier favored exotic motifs and fanciful settings in his designs, from a turn-of-the-century California town square in the 1977 “Go West” themed show, to the medieval castles and enchanted forest in the “Land of Robin Hood” show in 1981.

Jim Kidder, part-owner of Wishing Well Nursery in Freestone, replaced Lucier as the flower show designer and coordinator in 1983. Kidder wanted a more local focus on the shows, starting with his first theme, “Salute to Sonoma County,” featuring geysers, grapes and redwoods.

Jacque Giuffre took over as flower show designer in 1986, the same year she helped local sculptor Rosa Estebañez create the grand state seal in her Petaluma barn. Some of Giuffre’s most notable themes included “Golden Gate Gardens” in 1987, “Land of Oz” in 1988 and “The Glory that was Rome” in 1994.

Check out the gallery above for photos of the Hall of Flowers in years past.