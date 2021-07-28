Photos: Luther Burbank Center’s Mariachi camp returns

The Luther Burbank Center Mariachi camp kicked off Monday at the Hilliad Comstock Middle School campus in Santa Rosa. Students from across Sonoma County join the two-week camp where they learn how to play guitar or violin before deciding whether to join the year-round Mariachi Ensemble at Luther Burbank Center.

Although 80 students normally attend the camp together, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed its format. Trumpet classes have been canceled, and the violinists and guitarists have been separated into classes of 12 people each.