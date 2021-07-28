Subscribe

Photos: Luther Burbank Center’s Mariachi camp returns

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 27, 2021, 6:57PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The Luther Burbank Center Mariachi camp kicked off Monday at the Hilliad Comstock Middle School campus in Santa Rosa. Students from across Sonoma County join the two-week camp where they learn how to play guitar or violin before deciding whether to join the year-round Mariachi Ensemble at Luther Burbank Center.

Although 80 students normally attend the camp together, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed its format. Trumpet classes have been canceled, and the violinists and guitarists have been separated into classes of 12 people each.

