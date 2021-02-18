Photos: Mustard fields bloom in Alexander Valley

Wild mustard is in full bloom in the North Bay.

Press Democrat photographer Kent Porter captured these mustard photos on Highway 128 in Alexander Valley on Tuesday.

Thursday afternoon should be prime mustard-viewing weather, with showers set to bring a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain to Sonoma County. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are forecast to be in the 50s to low 60s, according to the National Weather Service. Skies are expected to be clear this weekend.

If you’ve spotted any wild mustard, we want to see your photos. Email them to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.