Photos: Northern Lights over Lake County
Sky watchers were treated to quite a display Thursday night as the Northern Lights were visible in parts of Northern California, including Lake County.
The aurora borealis is usually only found in areas around the Arctic.
The lights were also seen above Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County, according to KRCR.
The light show was due to a severe geomagnetic storm, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is defined by the weather service as a “severe disturbance in the Earth’s magnetic field.”
