From farm-to-table turkey dinners to rainy day races for a cause, locals have observed time-honored Thanksgiving traditions in true Sonoma County fashion.

In 1963, brothers Willie and Riley Benedetti began a Future Farmers of America project starting with just four turkeys that resulted in some 400 hatchlings. The brothers started selling birds out of their mother Aloha Benedetti’s beauty salon, and gradually expanded their turkey operation into a wildly successful family business that included a handful of farms, a restaurant and a retail store under the name Willie Bird.

Willie Bird Turkeys quickly became a county Thanksgiving tradition. Each year, the store off Highway 12 saw increasingly longer lines of people spilling out into the parking lot, eager to purchase their eight- to 30-pound holiday turkey.

During Thanksgiving week in 1986, over 5,000 people passed through Willie Bird’s doors to buy a bird, according to a Nov. 27, 1986, Press Democrat article. The day before Thanksgiving that year, over 100 people waited in line at Willie Bird’s store, some discussing holiday plans and others sharing a newspaper to pass the time.

“There’s a nice holiday atmosphere here,” said Bill Newman, who didn’t mind the wait. “Even in the traffic and with no place to park, people are really considerate.”

The Willie Bird’s Restaurant opened in April, 1980, on Santa Rosa Avenue, serving turkey-centric meals throughout the year, as well as a full turkey dinner on Thanksgiving. The restaurant appeared on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” in 2007, solidifying its place in Sonoma County’s pantheon of notable eateries.

Earlier this year, Willie Bird’s retail store and deli closed after nearly 50 years of serving premium turkey to locals.

While the first Turkey Trot was held in Buffalo, New York, in 1896, the nationally renowned Thanksgiving race has long been a Sonoma County tradition.

The Nov. 20, 1964, edition of Steppes, then the student newspaper of Sonoma State University, announced the college’s first intramural cross country Turkey Trot, where the first place running team won a live turkey.

Two years later, El Molino High School held its first Turkey Trot, according to a Nov. 23, 1966, Sonoma West Times and News report. In a later article, coach Chan Castleberry called the race — meant to increase interest in the track team — a “huge success” despite the rainy, muddy conditions.

Numerous cities across the county have organized Thanksgiving runs over the years, often benefiting local nonprofits and charities.

An annual Turkey Trot has been held in Petaluma since the late 1970s — originally organized by cousins from the Bihn and Leoni families, according to a Nov. 28, 1991, Petaluma Argus-Courier article. Sixteen years ago, Mary Dooley revived Petaluma’s Turkey Trot, all donations of which go directly to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. The Santa Rosa Turkey Trot also directs its donations to the Redwood Empire Food Bank, and the Healdsburg Turkey Trot, now in its 11th year, supports the Drew Esquivel Memorial Scholarship for Healdsburg High students.

See the gallery above for photos of Thanksgiving traditions in Sonoma County.