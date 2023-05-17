Nothing, but blue skies

For the first time in what feels like an eternity, the recent weather offered people a chance to enjoy the outdoors. Balmy temperatures and plenty of sun encouraged people to get out in the garden, play a game of pickup, or even dance around the Maypole.

Healdsburg resident Sam Douglass-Thomas tries for a three-pointer, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, during a pickup two-on-two basketball game at Healdsburg’s Recreation Park. Warm, sunny weather will dominate the forecast for the next week in Sonoma County. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Garden curator Dr. Rachel Spaeth waters flowers at Luther Burbank Home & Gardens in Santa Rosa, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Our pastime

As summer nears and spring nights stretch longer, baseball diamonds all over Sonoma County have started getting busy. From the stands, hearing the ball pop off a bat and watching a runner kick up dust, golden from the sun, feels as classically American as Gravenstein apple pie.

The sun begins to set at Recreation Park in Healdsburg as the Cardinal Newman Cardinals play the Windsor Jaguars, Friday, May 12, 2023, for the NBL-Oak tournament title. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Windsor High School catcher Elijah Hackathorn dives to tag out Cardinal Newman High School base runner Anane Wilson, Friday, May 12, 2023, during the NBL Championship game at Healdsburg Recreation Park. Wilson was called out on the play. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Santa Rosa Junior College Bear Cubs recognize the national anthem, prior to their game with Canada College, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

A look back at COVID-19

Thursday, May 11, marked the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. Look through the eyes of the Press Democrat’s photojournalists and revisit some of the most poignant moments from our coverage.

Fast food spill

A big rig truck got into a serious crunch (sorry, I had to) on Highway 12 causing a six-hour closure recently as crews cleaned up food from Taco Bell, KFC and A &W. See video of the mess here.

Crushed fried tortillas strewed out over the roadway after a tractor trailer overturned between Brush Creek and Farmers Lane on Highway 12, westbound, effectively closing the road for hours, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

As Caltrans workers remove boxes from the roadway, Cream’s Towing personnel work to upright big rig trailer that overturned between Brush Creek and Farmers Lane on Highway 12, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Caltrans workers remove food boxes from the roadway, containing various vendors, Taco Bell, Kentucky Fired Chicken and A & after a tractor trailer overturned between Brush Creek and Farmers Lane on Highway 12 westbound, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Hot Sauce and butter packets strewed out over the roadway after a tractor trailer overturned between Brush Creek and Farmers Lane on Highway 12 westbound, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

