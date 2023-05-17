Nothing, but blue skies
For the first time in what feels like an eternity, the recent weather offered people a chance to enjoy the outdoors. Balmy temperatures and plenty of sun encouraged people to get out in the garden, play a game of pickup, or even dance around the Maypole.
Our pastime
As summer nears and spring nights stretch longer, baseball diamonds all over Sonoma County have started getting busy. From the stands, hearing the ball pop off a bat and watching a runner kick up dust, golden from the sun, feels as classically American as Gravenstein apple pie.
A look back at COVID-19
Thursday, May 11, marked the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. Look through the eyes of the Press Democrat’s photojournalists and revisit some of the most poignant moments from our coverage.
Fast food spill
A big rig truck got into a serious crunch (sorry, I had to) on Highway 12 causing a six-hour closure recently as crews cleaned up food from Taco Bell, KFC and A &W. See video of the mess here.
We want your wit
