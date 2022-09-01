Photos: Old bars and saloons of Sonoma County

It was a Saturday night in 1876 when a Guerneville saloon keeper shot and killed a man during a showdown.

Reports vary over why Hiram Epplerly, 30, owner of Epperly Saloon, had an altercation with Samuel Finley outside of Ruben’s Saloon in downtown Guerneville. Some say Epplerly was under the influence of alcohol. Some say there was a dispute over a horse trade. Some say there was a dispute about money owned by one of Finley’s sons. And others say it was a fight over unpaid drinks.

Their story is one that sounds straight out of a Western, back when Guerneville was a lumber town with about 500 residents. The late historian John C. Schubert wrote in The Journal of the Sonoma County Historical Society that it was 55-year-old Finley who started the quarrel when he asked for drinks on credit at Epperly Saloon and was refused.

Things escalated when Finley, peeved about the way he was spoken to at the saloon, told a friend that he planned to keep a pistol on him and use it on Epperly.

The threat was relayed to Epperly. On July 22, 1876, Finley made aggressive comments outside of Eppley Saloon before walking into Ruben’s Saloon to consume more alcohol.

After Epperly heard a couple more threats against him, he walked over to Ruben’s Saloon to confront Finey, who was playing cards.

“(Finley) said he would be out as soon as he had finished his game of cards. Epperly then dared him to come out,” the Sonoma Democrat reported.

Between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Finley stepped out of Ruben’s Saloon and amid an altercation he was shot by a single bullet out of Epplerly’s pistol, straight through his chest. Before Finley succumbed to his gunshot wound he managed to pull out a pocket knife and cut Epplerly on his chest a couple of times.

Both men were fathers, and reports in the Sonoma Democrat say Finley’s death saddened the small town. In 1877, Epperly was put on trial for Finley’s death and the jury found him not guilty.

For more Guerneville history stories, check out “Guerneville Early Days: A History of the Lower Russian River” by John C. Schubert.

