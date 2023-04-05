Photos: Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa through the years

Throughout its history, Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa has been a hotbed for community activity.

The outdoor plaza has provided a gathering spot for every occasion, from protests and town forums to carnivals and farmers markets. As its name suggests, Old Courthouse Square once housed the Sonoma County Courthouse, serving as “the center for the Administration of Justice in Sonoma County for 82 years,” according to the city of Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa established as county seat

In the mid 1800s, a group of enterprising men — Julio Carrillo, Barney Hoen, J.W. Hartman and F.G. Hahmann — embarked on laying out a new town in the county, which would become Santa Rosa. The county seat was moved from Sonoma to Santa Rosa in 1854, and that year Carrillo and Hoen donated some land for the new county courthouse and a town plaza.

The plaza, at first a barren square once all the trees were cleared from the area, was used for impromptu horse racing, according to a March 17, 1968, article in The Press Democrat. By the 1860s, the horse racing had ceased and the plaza was fixed up with lawns, walking paths, small trees and shrubbery. It was the site for social and political gatherings, including the first fair of the Sonoma Agricultural Society.

Meanwhile, the first county courthouse, a small wooden building constructed nearby on Fourth Street in the 1850s, soon went into disrepair. A grand jury report printed in the Jan. 5, 1877, Petaluma Weekly Argus stated that an investigation into the conditions of the courthouse pronounced it unsafe, as cracked walls and the leaky roof presented a danger of the building collapsing.

The Sonoma County Courthouse remained an object of public scrutiny as plans were being drafted for a new one. The Petaluma Courier stated in a Dec. 20, 1882, brief that all other counties had a creditable courthouse, “while Sonoma has an old patched up rookery, unsightly in appearance, and liable to tumble down every time old mother earth takes a sneeze.”

In 1883, the Board of Supervisors accepted the Santa Rosa Plaza as the site for a new courthouse, despite protests from some residents — including Hoen — that the plaza should remain a spacious, beautiful area for the public. Objections aside, the county courthouse was built on the plaza at the corner of Fourth Street and Mendocino Avenue in 1884, where General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo made a speech during the courthouse dedication.

From county courthouse to Old Courthouse Square

With the new courthouse situated on the lush plaza right in the middle of downtown, it became the epicenter of civic activity. The courthouse plaza was surrounded by banks, lawyers offices and department stores. It was also the premier spot for county fairs, holiday celebrations and political rallies.

The 1906 earthquake destroyed the courthouse along with much of the city, and a new courthouse was rebuilt in 1908. In 1961, building inspectors found the courthouse to be structurally unsound, and it was finally demolished in 1966. This made way for downtown redevelopment, and a new courthouse was built in the north end of the city.

The remaining plaza was officially named “Old Courthouse Square” to commemorate the area’s history as the county’s legal center — and it has since remained an open gathering spot to all.