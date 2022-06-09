Photos: Old forgotten hotels of Santa Rosa

There’s no one reason why historic buildings and local landmarks of the past are lost. Sometimes it’s earthquakes, fires or urban renewal efforts. Whatever the reason, most of the Santa Rosa hotels featured in this photo gallery are gone now with a few exceptions — like the Western Hotel building that still stands today in Railroad Square.

The first hotel in town was the Santa Rosa Pioneer Hotel, established in 1853 at the corner of Main and First streets. Boarding and lodging was $5 per week, meals were 25 cents and there was an adjacent garden, according to a surviving handbill. It was later converted into a blacksmith shop.

Also on Main Street during the late 1800s was the Grand Hotel. One advertisement from the 1880s boasted of the Grand Hotel’s 100 large and elegantly furnished rooms, and “a first-class house in all respects.” Nightly rates ranged from 50 cents to 1 dollar.

Another 100-room hotel was the Occidental Hotel at Fourth and B streets, which advertised “free coach and carriage to and from all trains” during the 1880s.

Just a hop away was Hotel Santa Rosa on 508 Fourth St., built in 1908 as the Overton Hotel. It was demolished during the early 1970s due to urban renewal efforts and as the construction of the Santa Rosa Plaza began.

A 1973 editorial in The Press Democrat acknowledged the hotel’s disappearance and history and hopes for the future use of its space in “a new, revitalized downtown.” (It was also called Santa Rosa Hotel.)

“There was a time when the social, fraternal and civic life revolved around the Santa Rosa Hotel. It was the scene of annual banquets, service club meetings and political rallies. Its all-night coffee shop was a favorite gathering place for Santa Rosa’s nocturnal people,” the editorial said.

The Lebanon Hotel, also known as the Riley house, is also gone. It was a mansion at 426 Mendocino Ave. then converted into a hotel that operated until the 1910s. It’s unclear when it was demolished.

See the gallery above for photos of Santa Rosa’s forgotten hotels.