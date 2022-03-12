Photos: Over 100 gather in Guerneville in solemnity over Ukraine invasion

Nearly 150 people came together Friday evening in Guerneville for the latest local tribute to the people of Ukraine.

As part of the solemn event, being called the Russian River Rally for Ukraine, Guerneville illuminated its pedestrian bridge that crosses the Russian River in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Friday marked the 16th day of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, which has claimed countless lives and inflicted calamity across the Eastern European country.