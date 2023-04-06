Photos: Petaluma gathering celebrates the Passover Seder

Rabbi Dovid Bush of the Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma and his family, along with many other members of the Jewish community, attended a Passover Seder dinner Wednesday night at the Petaluma Hotel on Kentucky Street in downtown Petaluma.

Passover honors the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt where they were slaves thousands of years ago. It also acknowledges the story in biblical scripture, that while they were still in Egypt, their firstborn children were “passed over” and spared from death, hence the holiday’s name.

As part of the holiday, which began at sunset Wednesday and continues until April 13, there is a traditional feast known as the Passover Seder.

It includes a special plate that holds portions of various foods, each of which symbolizes parts of the Passover story.