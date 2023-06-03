Photos: Piner High School 2023 graduation

The school’s class of 2023 took the field Friday for their commencement ceremony.|
June 3, 2023, 7:16AM
Updated 13 minutes ago

2023 Graduation

For all The Press Democrat’s coverage of this year’s graduations, go to pdne.ws/45EZPjM.

