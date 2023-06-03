Photos: Piner High School 2023 graduation The school’s class of 2023 took the field Friday for their commencement ceremony.| share on facebook share on twitter email this article June 3, 2023, 7:16AM Updated 13 minutes ago 2023 Graduation For all The Press Democrat’s coverage of this year’s graduations, go to pdne.ws/45EZPjM. This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ChByf-g86LU">Click here to view this embed</a>. 2023 Graduation For all The Press Democrat’s coverage of this year’s graduations, go to pdne.ws/45EZPjM.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: