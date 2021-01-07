Subscribe

Photos: Scenes of violence at US Capitol shock world

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 6, 2021, 4:17PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A mob invading the U.S. Capitol. Police officers with guns drawn inside the House of Representatives. Lawmakers hiding from intruders seeking to overturn a national election.

These and other scenes from Capitol Hill shocked the world Wednesday as violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the nation's halls of power in a brazen attempt to undercut democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House in two weeks.

The chaos halted Congress’ constitutionally mandated counting of the Electoral College results, which showed Biden defeated Trump, 306-232.

In the morning, Trump rallied his supporters outside the White House and urged them to march to the Capitol. Hours later, after they fought police and breached the building, he told them to "go home in peace.” He described them as “very special people” whose cause he supported.

Biden, speaking from Wilmington, Delaware, called on Trump to go on national television to demand "an end to this siege.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine