Photos: Red supermoon appears over Sonoma County amid smoky skies

A waxing full moon known as a blue moon appeared fiery red early Wednesday in the skies over Sonoma County.

It is known as a blue moon because it is the second of two full moons in a single month.

It is also the second of two August supermoons, when full moons are at their closest distance to Earth in their orbit.

Supermoons can be brighter and appear bigger than regular full moons, with a size increase of up to 14%, about the difference between a nickel and a quarter, according to NASA.

Smoke drifting into the Bay Area from several wildfire complexes in Northern California gave the moon a red-ish hue early Wednesday.