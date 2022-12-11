Subscribe

Photos: Redwood Empire food drive brings festive mood to community giveback

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
December 10, 2022, 8:46PM
Wet and windy conditions weren’t enough to dampen the festive mood Saturday during Redwood Empire Food Bank’s annual Sleigh Hunger Food Drive.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., community members brought food donations to Railroad Square in downtown Santa Rosa where they also posed for photos with Santa Claus and enjoyed free carriage rides.

Visit refb.org for more information on donating to the food bank or to volunteer.

