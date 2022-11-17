Cake, cartoons and Christmas songs will be part of a centennial celebration at the Charles M. Schulz Museum on Saturday, Nov. 26, on what would’ve been the comic artist’s 100th birthday. The museum event will give guests a chance to see the latest exhibition, The Spark of Schulz, which examines Schulz’s creative influence on modern artists and cartooning.

Charles “Sparky” Schulz left a significant impression on the art world, but it was in Sonoma County where he made a lasting impact as one of its most notable, and generous, citizens.

Born in Minneapolis, Schulz moved to Sonoma County in 1958, eight years after his famed “Peanuts” comic strip made its first appearance in newspapers. Schulz and his family initially moved to Sebastopol and then to Santa Rosa, where he lived until his death in 2000.

Schulz drew plenty of inspiration from the county for his comics, referencing its towns and basing some of his characters on locals.

In 1968, Schulz published a series of comic strips with Snoopy traveling to Petaluma for the World Wristwrestling Championship, founded by Petaluma Argus-Courier columnist Bill Soberanes, who sent Schulz information on the event.

“Schulz’s strips put Petaluma and wristwrestling on maps all over the world,” said Soberanes in a Jan. 12, 2000, Press Democrat column.

Schulz’s contributions to the county extended far past the page. A longtime skating and ice hockey enthusiast, Schulz built and owned the Redwood Empire Ice Arena, now more commonly known as Snoopy’s Home Ice, in Santa Rosa.

For three years prior to the opening of Schulz’s ice arena in April of 1969, local hockey players and ice skaters had to travel to Corte Madera or Berkeley for practice after the ice rink on Summerfield Road closed due to structural problems, according to an April 27, 1969, Press Democrat article.

Lloyd “Skippy” Baxter, a Santa Rosa Figure Skating Club instructor who had seen many rinks in his 40 years in the ice skating business, said the new arena was “the finest ice rink in the world, without a doubt,” in the Press Democrat preview.

Local buildings named in Schulz’s honor

Charles’ wife Jean Schulz became involved with Canine Companions, a service dog organization founded in Santa Rosa, in 1986, formerly serving as its president and secretary of the board, according to the Canine Companions website. Canine Companions opened the Jean and Charles Schulz Campus, named after its generous supporters, in 1996 to house its national headquarters and northwest training center.

Other county buildings were named in Schulz’s honor after his death in 2000.

In March of 2000, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted to change the county airport’s name to Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport, according to the airport’s history page.

The Jean and Charles Schulz Information Center at Sonoma State University — which houses the university’s library, resource centers and Charlie Brown's Cafe — opened in August of 2000.

Two years later, on August 17, 2002, the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center opened in Santa Rosa, across the street from the Redwood Empire Ice Arena.

