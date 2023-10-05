Just over 60 years ago, two local attorneys founded Rohnert Park on a 3,300-acre plot of ranch land. That same year, a hometown tradition was born.

In the late 1950s, attorneys Paul Golis and Maurice Fredericks realized that Waldo Rohnert Seed Farm, located just north of Cotati, was the largest remaining chunk of level land under one ownership in the county, according to an April 30, 1972, article in The Press Democrat. They made a deal with the Rohnert family and acquired the 2,700-acre farm. Another 600 acres of the Ben Brians Ranch was added to make 3,300 acres available for a city.

Homes started being constructed in Rohnert Park in the summer of 1957, and Golis and his family moved into a new house as the area’s first residents on Thanksgiving Day. By December, Golis told state authorities that 160 acres of the Rohnert land would be available for a college site. After years of development, Sonoma County supervisors declared Rohnert Park a city, officially incorporating it as the county’s seventh city on Aug. 27, 1962, according to an article in the next day’s Press Democrat.

To commemorate the incorporation of Rohnert Park, the city held a three-day celebration the following month, according to a Sept. 21, 1962, article The Press Democrat. The inaugural “Founder’s Day” weekend welcomed a number of state and county officials, including congressman Clem Miller, senator Joseph Rattigan and assemblyman William Bagley.

The event commenced with a dedication of new halls at Sonoma State College, followed by the coronation of Miss Rohnert Park and a Friday night bonfire. Saturday’s ceremonies involved a motorcade, a welcome address by the city’s first mayor Peter Callinan, a skydiving exhibition, a Founder’s Day Ball and a bingo party. An all-morning breakfast of sausage and pancakes started off the final day of the fete, which also included a Sabin Polio Clinic — over 4,700 people were vaccinated against polio in Rohnert Park that Sunday — and an evening steak dinner.

Over the next few decades, the free Founder’s Day celebrations would include the annual parade and Miss Rohnert Park beauty pageant, along with carnival booths, family picnics, magic shows, sack races, outdoor art exhibits, vintage car shows, hot air balloon rides, foot races and golf tourneys.

Founder’s Day saw plenty of changes in the ’80s-’90s, such as the addition of laser light shows, local band concerts and the Mr. Lucky Legs Competition, in which men would strut to vie for the sexiest, hairiest, most unusual and overall best legs, according to a Sept. 3, 1980, article in the Petaluma Argus-Courier.

The city’s annual birthday celebration petered out around the turn of the century, and it appears the last Founder’s Day festival was in 2018 for its 56th anniversary. Rohnert Park is now 61 years old.

Check out the gallery above for photos of past Rohnert Park Founder’s Day celebrations.