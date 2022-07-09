Photos: Santa Rosa children’s museum event delights train-loving kids

Some kids like dolls, some enjoy games, but so many shriek in delight at the sight of a train. Perhaps there’s science behind that, or maybe it’s just because trains are big, fast and really cool.

So, it wasn’t a surprise Saturday when families turned out in droves to participate in this year’s Great Train Days, a two-day event at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa. Kids — of all ages — were invited to check out model trains and meet real-life neighborhood train experts, including from Redwood Empire Garden Railway Society and Coastal Valley Lines. Kids built their own train tracks, danced to train music and jumped aboard the museum's Live Steamers train.