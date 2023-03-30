Nestled in east Santa Rosa lies a community park bustling with life. Kids climb play structures, amateur athletes scuttle around tennis courts and boats sit in the glistening, 25-acre lake.

Since it officially opened to the public 65 years ago, Howarth Park remains a communal hub as well as an entryway into the county’s natural beauty. While the park as we know it today opened in 1958, the plans for it began decades earlier.

The park’s namesake

Leonard Howarth was a British-born industrialist who came to Santa Rosa in 1908 for treatment of polio at Burke Sanitarium. He bequeathed $75,000 to Santa Rosa upon his death in 1930, and the city began plans for a community park in his honor using the funds.

Howarth Memorial Playground was first established in 1936 next to Luther Burbank Elementary School, where Burbank Playground is now. Former Santa Rosa banker Ransom Cook voiced a tribute to Howarth during the opening ceremony.

“Leonard Howarth found health in Santa Rosa himself, and it was always his keen desire that all children should have the opportunity of developing healthy bodies,” said Cook, in the May 24, 1936, issue of The Press Democrat.

The Howarth Park on South A Street was the premier spot for concerts, baseball games and holiday celebrations. However, the state condemned a portion of the park to make way for construction of the U.S. 101 freeway in the late 1940s.

City officials made a plan to redevelop Howarth Park as it was originally envisioned. All they needed was the right location.

Howarth by the lake

In 1956, the city of Santa Rosa acquired Lake Ralphine and the surrounding property from the City Water Department. That year, officials approved development of the new Leonard Howarth Memorial Park around the lake, which was used as the city’s main water reservoir for over half a century.

Howarth Park formally opened on Summerfield Road in May 1958. The park boasted a large play area for children, three tennis courts, 11 barbecue pits, 36 redwood picnic tables and a miniature railroad. Lake Ralphine would later be developed for boating and fishing once the Coyote Dam replaced it as the city’s primary water supply.

In 1958, Harold Abercrombie of Lakeport built a new miniature train engine for the park’s railroad to replace the under-powered steam engine it was using. He spent seven months on the diesel-type engine, which was the only one of its kind known to be in existence.

By the early 1960s, the Tomales Sailing Club started a sailboat program at Lake Ralphine and donated a boathouse to the property. Meanwhile, the Isaak Walton League donated a fishing dock, helped get the park’s fishing program under way and kept watch on the conservation of the lake.

From the 1960s to ‘90s, Santa Rosa’s Kiwanis clubs dedicated time to fundraising for new park equipment and recreation areas at Howarth Park. Kiwanis Club members would often take over KSRO radio in a promotional “Big K Radio Day,” in which all advertising revenue from the day would go toward the club's park project for youth activities and facilities.

See the photo gallery above for photos of Howarth Park through the years.