Photos: Santa Rosa congregants celebrate Palm Sunday

Members of First United Methodist Church in Santa Rosa celebrated Palm Sunday this weekend.

According to biblical scripture, it is the first of a series of significant days in Christianity.

Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ’s entrance into Jerusalem days before his crucifixion. Those who watched as he entered the city placed palm fronds along his path as a sign of respect and reverence.

Some Christians recognize the day by reenacting Jesus’ procession into Jerusalem.

It is followed by Good Friday — which is this Friday — the day Jesus was crucified and died on Calvary, according to the Bible.

Then next Sunday, April 9, is Easter, which according to biblical scripture, marks the day of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, three days after his death.