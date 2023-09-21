The legend of Santa Rosa’s Church of One Tree started 150 years ago, when members of the city’s First Baptist Church attended the first service at the newly constructed Gothic-style building, erected at Ross and B streets in 1873.

It wouldn’t be until the official dedication of the church nine months later that its members would learn a remarkable fact about the building. According to a Feb. 10, 1957, article in The Press Democrat, prominent mill worker Rufus Murphy, a proprietor of the Guerne and Murphy Lumber Company, came forward with a statement that the church, save for its pine wood floor, was built all from one giant redwood.

The tree, at the time estimated to be 3,000-years-old, was more than 275 feet tall and 18 feet in diameter when it was felled in a grove a mile northeast of Guerneville. Attorney Thomas J. Butts, former employee of the lumber company, attested to Murphy’s claim in a signed 1900 affidavit, stating that the church “was built from the product of one tree. This tree yielded 78,000 feet of lumber, of which 57,000 was clear of knots.”

Butts explained in his statement that Murphy furnished the church’s lumber from a single redwood in a stunt to advertise his mill and “show the marvelous product of one of California’s trees.”

The Church of One Tree soon became famous, with people from all over the world inquiring about the architectural marvel. The church even stood firm during the 1906 earthquake, having only lost a part of its 70-foot steeple. In the aftermath of the quake, the church kept open to serve food to workers and those who were left homeless.

Community effort preserves the church

In 1955, the city of Santa Rosa was in negotiations to build a public parking lot at the church’s central downtown location, threatening the church with removal or demolition. According to a May 19, 1955, article in The Press Democrat, many Santa Rosans were determined that the church be moved to a prominent place as a tourist attraction. City manager Sam Hood suggested the church be moved to Luther Burbank Gardens for use as an art and garden center.

The idea took hold, though it would be a costly endeavor to move the whole church to its proposed location. According to several articles in The Press Democrat in 1957, individuals and organizations from all over the city rallied together to rescue the renowned church.

The Building and Construction Trades Council was the first to lend aid, stating in a Feb. 6, 1957, letter to the newspaper: “We, of the Building Trades Unions, will, as our share in a communitywide volunteer project, undertake to provide all necessary labor to move the Church Built From One Redwood Tree to a suitable site, at no cost.”

The letter sparked a campaign, sponsored by The Press Democrat, in which businesses and citizens would donate money, organize fundraisers and host grand rummage sales to fund the church move. The campaign successfully netted $14,000, with which the church was taken apart, transported several blocks and rebuilt near Juilliard Park and Burbank Gardens in Santa Rosa.

In 1970, the church was dedicated as the Robert Ripley Memorial Museum, to house a collection of memorabilia from the late Santa Rosa-born cartoonist who made the Church of One Tree famous in an old comic.