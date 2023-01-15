Photos: Sebastopol audience enjoys Chinese cultural dance, chorus performances
Next weekend marks the Lunar New Year and the Redwood Empire Chinese Association is getting local residents ready for the celebration.
Teens and adults with the nonprofit, which provides educational and charitable services related to the preservation and sharing of Chinese culture, performed a cultural dragon dance Saturday, along with chorus performances, at the Sebastopol Regional Library in Sebastopol.
