Photos: Sebastopol audience enjoys Chinese cultural dance, chorus performances

Next weekend marks the Lunar New Year and the Redwood Empire Chinese Association is getting local residents ready for the celebration.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
January 14, 2023, 5:19PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Next weekend marks the Lunar New Year and the Redwood Empire Chinese Association is getting local residents ready for the celebration.

Teens and adults with the nonprofit, which provides educational and charitable services related to the preservation and sharing of Chinese culture, performed a cultural dragon dance Saturday, along with chorus performances, at the Sebastopol Regional Library in Sebastopol.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor