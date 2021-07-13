Photos show bear climbing into water cistern at Lake Mendocino during heat wave

North Bay residents aren’t the only ones desperate to cool off during the recent heat waves.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Mendocino shared photos to Facebook of a black bear who climbed into an old water cistern on the east side of Lake Mendocino during a heat wave in late June.

Although bears are seen occasionally at Lake Mendocino’s campsites, this is the first time Lake Mendocino Park Manager Poppy Lozoff has heard of one going into a cistern.

“I do think it’s interesting this bear partially submerged themselves in water,” Lozoff said. “They’ve always been somewhat removed from the lake.”

The bear likely found its way into the cistern because of heat stress, according to the Facebook post. When wildlife cameras captured the images June 30, the temperature had reached 105 degrees in the shade.

“Remember, all the animals of the forest are affected by extremes in drought and temperature that occur with climate change,” the Facebook post read.

Temperatures in some areas of Mendocino County soared even higher during the heat wave this past weekend. The high in Ukiah reached 111 degrees Saturday, breaking the record for July 10 set in 2002.

Other areas of the North Bay also saw highs in the triple digits on Saturday, though none others shattered any records. Lakeport saw a high of 109, while temperatures in Sonoma County ranged from the low 90s to low 100s.