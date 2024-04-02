Photos show random sunbather at Oakland Coliseum is actually Red Sox infielder

Before the dozens hundreds couple thousand fans entered the Oakland Coliseum on Monday for the A's game against the Red Sox, a shirtless man was sprawled out on the Coliseum field, catching some sun.

It was not just some random person who had sneaked into the stadium five hours before first pitch to roll around in the dirt and green grass. It was actually Red Sox infielder Triston Casas, who uses the sunbath as part of a curious warmup routine.

Triston Casas made it to Oakland just fine: pic.twitter.com/dBGgUxmCcl — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) April 1, 2024

Since 2019, when he was playing in the minor leagues, Casas has had a "regimented routine" before games that starts with sunbathing in the grass and taking a pregame nap in the clubhouse, according to MassLive. The routine for the player described as "eccentric" developed after noting that he felt "more energetic" for games after sunbathing and napping, the local site said.

Casas told MassLive he had no issues with the ritual during his time in the minors, so he brought it to the majors when he was first called up at the end of 2022. But apparently the big leagues weren't quite so welcoming: One player who saw Casas sunbathing pregame for the first time exclaimed, "Are you f—king kidding me?" with several media members around.

Triston Casas is spending his first morning in the big leagues with his shirt off, sunning himself on the outfield grass. One Red Sox player exited the dugout, took in the scene, and shouted: “Are you (expletive) kidding me??” pic.twitter.com/bByybeMhxO — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) September 4, 2022

That player wasn't alone, as MassLive reported that the routine actually led to several "clashes," in Casas' words, about his behavior in and around the Red Sox, with the story saying the veterans "loudly expressed their displeasure" several times. Red Sox manager Alex Cora later bristled at the notion that there were issues in the clubhouse, but with the player himself acknowledging the tension, it's clear there were at least a few discussions about the first baseman's shirt-removing regimen.

"I would have been more concerned if they weren't saying anything to me," Casas told MassLive in February 2023. "I felt like that would have meant they didn't feel like I was going to be (in the majors long). I think the fact they were telling me stuff, the fact they were getting on me for the little things meant that they wanted me to go about things the right way. They wanted me to make sure that I'm going to carry on that tradition throughout the years when I stay up here."

The MassLive story said Casas had already tweaked his routine since making the majors, specifying that the sunbathing would "likely be out of public view" going forward. But with the Red Sox opening the season on the West Coast, first in Seattle and now in Oakland, Casas has been caught bare-chested twice already.

Then again, given the amount of sunshine the Bay Area got Monday, it's hard to blame him.