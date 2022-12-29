Dreaming up a “winter wonderland” often evokes imagery of mounds of crisp white snow and frosty pine trees encircling a pristine frozen lake, best suited for an ice skating session before rounds of hot cocoa.

Santa Rosa has been home to a few short-lived ice rinks over the last century. The Sonoma County Ice Palace, the city’s first ice skating facility built in 1939 at an old brewery, closed in the early ‘40s after the outbreak of World War II. The Santa Rosa Ice Arena on Summerfield Road opened in 1961, but was condemned in 1967 due to a structurally unsound roof.

Famed cartoonist Charles Schulz and his family developed an affinity for ice skating at the Summerfield Road rink, and after its closure, it took him and his then-wife, Joyce Schulz, just a few weeks to start looking for a property to build a new ice arena.

Joyce — who studied architecture at Santa Rosa Junior College as the only woman in a class of 60 — set out to design the ice arena with comfort and luxury in mind, according to an April 27, 1969, Press Democrat article.

She sent Santa Rosa photographer Don Meacham to Switzerland to photograph buildings for research in the design of the Swiss chalet-like ice arena. The 45,000-square-foot, 12-room arena would consist of a gift shop, a kitchen and cafe, dressing rooms for performers and a first aid room laid out by local doctors.

After the Schulz pair and their team labored over every detail from murals to music, the Redwood Empire Ice Arena, now better known as Snoopy’s Home Ice, opened April 28, 1969. The grand opening ceremony featured Olympic figure skating champion Peggy Fleming and Canadian skating gold medalist Jay Humphry performing solos, as well as a cast performance from “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and a two-hour variety show.

The ice arena was built with family values in mind — two-thirds of the proceeds from the opening ceremony benefited the Family Service League of Sonoma County. “One primary reason behind the arena is the well-being of the youth of the community,” said Joyce in the 1969 Press Democrat article.

Shows at the ice arena — lavish performances with notable stars and dazzling lights — would benefit a number of charities and organizations throughout the years, including the American Cancer Society, Starcross Community Children’s Fund, United Cerebral Palsy Association of Sonoma County and the Fountain Gate Christian Home for Children. In 1980, the arena hosted galas with the Santa Rosa Symphony to benefit a local “proposed performing arts center,” later known as the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, which names Charles M. and Jean Schulz as one of its grand founders.

Aside from its philanthropic endeavors to support the community, the Redwood Empire Ice Arena quickly became a gathering place that inspired skaters and spectators alike.

“People are reminded of the ‘winter wonderland’ feeling and they want to capture that,” said the arena’s general manager Craig Gates in a Feb. 17, 1984, Petaluma Argus-Courier article. “When people find out this is Snoopy’s home ice rink, it makes it a little more special.”

