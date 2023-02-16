A deep dive into Sonoma County’s most prominent Black leaders and activists presents a recurring theme: education and community building, with a focus on youth development.

These leaders have supported local youth through various means — from funding higher education and designing educational programs, to establishing an inclusive community through public gatherings and cultural exhibits.

Early roots in youth education

George Miller, who moved to Petaluma with his wife and two children in 1855, opened up a barbershop and fought for education and full enfranchisement for the town’s small Black population. At the time, Black children were prohibited from attending white schools, forcing Black residents to establish their own schools. In January 1864, Miller and other community members gathered resources to open Petaluma’s first school for Black children in a small house on Washington Street, according to the Petaluma Historian.

Petaluma superintendent Rev. Edward S. Lippitt funded Miller’s school, making Petaluma one of six other California cities to have a publicly-funded Black school.

Investing in the future

By the 1950s, the landmark case of Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka in 1954 outlawed racially segregated public schools across the country, but there was still plenty of work to do to ensure a promising future for children.

It was the same decade when a handful of trailblazing Black leaders came to Sonoma County: Marteal Perry, Ida and Willie Garrett, and Alice and Gilbert Gray.

When Perry moved to Santa Rosa, she noticed there were no Juneteenth celebrations, so she began her own event at her residence in 1954 to teach the significance of the holiday to young and old of all races. She also created the Prayer Chapel Outreach Mission Church in Santa Rosa, provided foster care for neglected and mentally ill children, and was an advocate for child welfare and other social issues.

Ida and Willie Garrett had a love of teaching and were strong advocates for children. For years the two taught at Los Guilicos School for Girls and other schools run by California Youth Authority. In their spare time, they would tutor students and prepare food for those who didn’t have enough to eat at home.

Willie later became the principal of Ventura School in Camarillo and then went on to teach at Sonoma State University, where he helped co-found the Ethnic Studies Department in 1969.

The Gray family were also big proponents of education and loved to help the youth however they could. According to an Aug. 3, 1969, article in The Press Democrat, Gilbert and Alice Gray opened a “family care home for emotionally disturbed children,” where the couple would teach the children, play games and take them to church on Sundays.

The couple, with the help of some community members, established the Curley Gray Scholarship fund at Montgomery High School in the 1960s in honor of their late son. By the 1990s, the Grays donated $25,000 to the NAACP’s National Scholarship Program, $10,000 to athletic programs for Santa Rosa schools, and $150,000 to begin the Gray Scholarship Foundation to support Black and other minority youth.

The next generation of educators

The work of local Black leaders from the 1950s laid a foundation for educational expansion and broader understanding of race and diverse cultures.

According to an Oct. 12, 2005, Petaluma Argus-Courier article, Gloria Robinson, who moved to Petaluma in 1971, met with other Black residents to form the Black Caucus in ‘77 with the aim to sponsor programs for Black families and educate the the community about Black history.

The group held social activities and history programs at local schools, often featuring guest speakers from such organizations as the NAACP and Sonoma County People for Economic Opportunity.

The Black Caucus was renamed Petaluma Blacks for Community Development in 1979. Since then, PBCD has offered career workshops for teens and after-school tutorial sessions, and continues to support and educate youth with the Grapevine Youth Leadership Program and Petaluma’s annual Black History program.

Faith Ross helped found PBCD with Robinson and is the current president of the nonprofit, often working with the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum on Black history exhibits. She has been a member of several organizations, such as the Petaluma Youth Commission, Petaluma Community Relations Council and Sonoma County Black Forum.

“Kids need to know there’s someone there who cares about them, someone they can talk to,” Ross said in a Q&A in the March 14, 2001, Petaluma Argus-Courier. “They are our future.”

See the gallery above for photos of some of the county’s most influential Black leaders and their contributions to local youth.