Photos: Sonoma County Chabad Jewish Center ushers in Rosh Hashanah in Santa Rosa

The ceremony included blessings and prayers.|
JEREMY HAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 16, 2023, 3:11PM
Updated 11 minutes ago

About 100 people attended the start of the Jewish high holidays and Rosh Hashanah at the Chabad Jewish Center of Sonoma County Friday.

One of the most significant Jewish holidays, Rosh Hashanah -- the Jewish New Year -- is understood by many as a day of both regret and commitment to the future.

On Friday, as is customary, women and girls lit candles to illuminate a world that often is in need of light, followed by a prayer service and meal with the full congregation.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.