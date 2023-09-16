About 100 people attended the start of the Jewish high holidays and Rosh Hashanah at the Chabad Jewish Center of Sonoma County Friday.

One of the most significant Jewish holidays, Rosh Hashanah -- the Jewish New Year -- is understood by many as a day of both regret and commitment to the future.

On Friday, as is customary, women and girls lit candles to illuminate a world that often is in need of light, followed by a prayer service and meal with the full congregation.