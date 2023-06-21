Photos: Sonoma County law enforcement carry ‘Flame of Hope’ for Special Olympics

The Special Olympics torch is on its way to light the official flame at this weekend’s games in Santa Clara thanks in part to Sonoma County law enforcement.

Multiple agencies have participated in the annual campaign to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Northern California athletes and the programs the organization offers. It started with the Healdsburg Police Department carrying the symbolic torch Friday before it was handed off to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, personnel with the Santa Rosa Police Department, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, Cotati Police Department, Sonoma State University Police Department and California Highway Patrol ushered the torch further south before passing it to the Petaluma Police Department.

This year’s Special Olympics Summer Games will be held June 23-25 at the UC Davis campus in Santa Clara.