Rain is always a welcomed gift across drought-stricken California, especially in the vast agricultural valley of Sonoma County. But when high wind gusts propel heavy rains across the region, it sets the stage for mudslides, uprooted trees and downed power lines.

The county, particularly the low-lying lands to the west on the Russian River, is no stranger to floods and storm damage.

In December 1955, rare subtropic rain storms moved in on the Northern California coast, resulting in the worst flood in the area’s history at the time. The gale force winds and flooding contaminated water supplies, caused incalculable property damage and left thousands homeless (at least 1,500 families in the Russian River basin alone), according to a Dec. 25, 1955, Press Democrat article.

It was a bleak Christmas in 1955 as flood refugees huddled in relief centers with no homes to return to. Locals established a Neighbor’s Flood Fund to supply monetary donations for flood victims as well as holiday dinners and gifts for kids. President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared the flooded coastal zones a major disaster area, paving the way for federal relief funds.

Nine years later, the Redwood Empire encountered an eerily similar flood to the one in 1955 when the same general storm pattern battered the region around Christmas in 1964. Rising river waters prompted mudslides, road closures, power failures and evacuations. After a week, the 1964 flood levels averaged five inches higher than in 1955.

California Governor Edmund G. Brown toured the flood-ravaged areas via helicopter, describing it as a major American disaster. “I saw great bridges torn out, railroads destroyed, freight trains scattered for miles along the track,” he said, quoted in a Dec. 29, 1964, Press Democrat article. “I think it’s probably the worst disaster in the six years that I have been governor.”

The region would continue to experience devastating storms in the following decades.

In December of 1983, a violent windstorm hit Northern California. Downed trees littered the roads, tens of thousands lost power and wind gusts up to 92 mph ripped through structures.

According to a Dec. 5, 1983, Petaluma Argus-Courier article, a spokesperson of the National Weather Service, Jan Null, called the storm “the worst in the Bay Area in 20 years.”

Three years later, the infamous Valentine’s Day flood of 1986 wreaked havoc across the county. The storm left boats smashed to pieces on the rocky shores of Bodega Bay, flood waters submerged vehicles, high winds tore off roofs and insurance firms were inundated with calls.

Longtime locals have grown accustomed to damaging, flood-causing storms over the years.

“We’ve been through it so many times we hardly think about it,” said Jenner resident Virginia Hechtman in a Feb. 16, 1986, Press Democrat article. “We keep stocked up on all our emergency supplies and equipment and we just break it out when it’s needed.”

See the gallery above for photos of the most severe weather and storm damage in Sonoma County over the years.