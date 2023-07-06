The bar scene in 1980s Sonoma County was in a state of flux, transitioning from discos and dives to cantinas and neon nightclubs.

Some county bars held on to the nostalgic feel of bygone saloons, welcoming patrons who were content with simple whiskey drinks and a jukebox filled with classic tunes. Other bars added entertainment and music for a crowd looking for more than just a drink.

Old watering holes such as Kelly’s Bar in Penngrove and Skippy’s on the Russian River were staples of the humble bar scene. In a 1979 column in The Press Democrat, Gaye LeBaron called Jack’s Bar in Sebastopol (originally Jack’s Central Cigar Store) the “town’s traditional working-man’s bar.”

Jack’s was sold in ’79 and turned into Old Main Street Saloon, with the new owners uncovering the windows and adding a pool table and pinball machines. The regulars were not thrilled with the changes, though it would turn out to be a harbinger of what was in store for local bars in the ’80s.

A number of the bars at the turn of the decade were still rough-and-tumble spots, known for stiff drinks and periodic bar brawls. Among the rowdiest bars were La Cucaracha in Windsor (which saw stabbings, shootings and arson), Wild Urge Saloon in Cotati (which was at the center of a heated neighborhood debate over noise and parking problems) and Joe Frogger’s Cabaret in downtown Santa Rosa.

A 1991 article in The Press Democrat about the sale of Joe Frogger’s noted the bar was known for its “sometimes rough crowds and spicy lingerie shows” — the bar once had an appearance by Carol Doda, who started the topless dancing craze in the 1960s.

By the mid-80s, bars relied more on music and dancing rather than fights and nudity for entertainment, becoming social refuges for those seeking safe fun and community.

El Tenampa in Graton was a haven for many immigrants and seasonal farm workers from Mexico, who enjoyed dancing there on weekends to live norteño and ranchera music. And the Rusty Nail in Forestville, one of the first gay bars in the area, was a “popular Forestville lesbian oasis,” according to a 1984 column in the Sebastopol Times.

Other common spots for drinks and dancing included Magnolia’s nightclub in Santa Rosa, Zerbino’s nightclub in Sebastopol, the Steamer Gold Cabaret in Petaluma, and the clubs at the Flamingo and El Rancho Tropicana resorts.

Andresen’s Tavern in Petaluma offered a different form of entertainment for the colorful cast of characters who frequented the bar. A 1988 article in the Petaluma Argus-Courier noted that on one Halloween, proprietor Chris Andresen rode into the bar on a horse, and there was another day when some locals carted a shark into the tavern. In January 1988, a camel walked in through the swinging doors and strolled around making friends with patrons. The American Camel Association had brought the camel to Petaluma, and local Tony Veronda led it to the bar as well as the Butter and Egg Days Parade.

“I’ve landed in many unusual places,” said veteran parachute jumper Herb Rossiter in the 1988 article, “but never in a bar where a camel was present.”

Check out the gallery above for photos of some of the county’s notable bars of the ‘80s.