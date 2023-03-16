Sonoma County’s history of Irish settlement dates back to the early 1800s, and the Irish immigrants who arrived since made an indelible mark on the region. Over the last half century, locals have honored the county’s Irish heritage with beloved, Ireland-style pubs and restaurants.

Some of the county’s Irish pubs are still with us today, such as the long-reigning Rohnert Park nightspot Quincy’s Pub & Cafe, established in 1982, and Murphy’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, opened 30 years ago by former Sonoma Mayor Larry Murphy and his wife, Rose.

The county has also lost some notable Irish spots, like Maguire’s Pub in Petaluma, Friar Tucks Pub in Cotati, the Nutty Irishman in Santa Rosa and Ruth McGowan’s Brewpub in Cloverdale. Two of the county’s gone-but-not-forgotten pubs were historic mainstays.

Pub honors local Irish pioneer

Jasper O’Farrell’s opened 40 years ago in downtown Sebastopol as a Dublin-style pub, originally owned by local delicatessen proprietor Katherine Walker and managed by Geoffrey Smith.

Smith, who studied in Dublin, Ireland, envisioned the pub as a “vital social meeting place” that merged Sonoma County ambiance with an old-style Irish pub, according to a Sept. 23, 1983, Sonoma West Times & News article. The pub had new stained glass panels, a two-lane darts area, a long oak bar to accommodate 75 people and live music most nights, proudly featuring Irish traditional folk.

The pub was named after prominent Irish immigrant Jasper O’Farrell, an engineer and expert surveyor who moved from Dublin to San Francisco in 1843. By the 1860s, he had produced the first accurate city map of San Francisco, helped settle western Sonoma County and established a homestead in Freestone, according to the Sonoma Historian.

Jasper O’Farrell’s pub changed hands a number of times from the ‘80s to 2000s. In February 2020, Damian Clopton bought the business and reinvented it as upscale dive bar called Jasper’s, which closed in September 2022. The building remains vacant.

Petaluma’s Irish hub

Finbar Devine’s opened 20 years ago in 2003 and was the only Irish pub in Petaluma at the time. The pub’s name was inspired by Saint Finbar, the patron saint of Cork in Ireland.

The opening ceremony for the Kentucky Street pub included a blessing from Sister Brian Kelber and Father Michael Culligan, who christened Finbar Devine’s with a recitation of the Lord’s Prayer in Gaelic.

Finbar Devine’s became an instant success, boasting authentic Irish pub decor, traditional food, and a fine selection of Irish whiskeys and beers.

According to a June 19, 2008, Petaluma Argus-Courier column, Finbar Devine’s owners Frank and Jen Capurro put the pub up for sale due to financial struggles during the Great Recession and had a desire to do something else. Frank Capurro said he wanted the new pub owner to maintain the spot as an Irish pub.

In September 2008, new owner Julian Maindonald opened Maguire’s Irish Pub in the Finbar Devine’s location, where it would remain for over a decade until its permanent closure in 2021.

In February 2022, a sign was posted in the window of the shuttered Maguire’s Pub announcing that “The Kentucky,” rumored to be a steakhouse, would be coming soon to that location.

Check out the gallery above for photos of the county’s beloved Irish pubs.