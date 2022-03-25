Subscribe

Photos: Sonoma International Film Festival returns in person for silver anniversary

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 24, 2022, 11:25PM
Updated 42 minutes ago

The Sonoma International Film Festival, known for screening independent and international films that are hard to find elsewhere, celebrated its in-person return Thursday during an opening gala.

More than 120 films, including 79 premiers and shorts, will screen during the festival, which runs March 23 to 27. The festival was forced to pivot from live screenings and events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette