Next month, Sonoma will welcome revelers to take part in the 200-year-old city’s longest-held tradition, celebrating the region’s pioneering winemaking and rich cultural heritage.

The 126th Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival will take place on Sept. 29-30, held on the Sonoma Plaza where it has been celebrated for over a century.

The original festivities began in October 1897, held at Rhine Farm in the Buena Vista hills east of Sonoma, where the iconic Gundlach, Bundschu and Dresel wine families stayed. According to a Sept. 19, 1971, article in The Press Democrat, the wine pioneers wanted a festival to celebrate a bountiful harvest and winning the fight against phylloxera, a grape root-killing pest that nearly wiped out California’s growing wine industry.

Local high school principal Benjamin Weed and members of the Bacchus Club (created by Charles Bundschu) were in charge of the festival’s first Grecian-themed production. According to the festival website, Weed wrote a play about the Greek god of wine, Bacchus, for the fete, and the first event was deemed a success in the local newspaper.

Celebrations grew sparse during prohibition, the Great Depression and World War II. After several years of absence, Sonoma residents formed the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival Association to bring back the festival in 1947.

In its first year back, local merchants dressed their store windows in a “Gay Nineties” era theme in preparation for the festival celebrating the 90th anniversary of the founding of California’s modern wine industry, accredited to Agoston Haraszthy, who founded Buena Vista Winery in 1857.

Festivities at the 1947 event included a pilgrimage to Rancho Buena Vista for a plaque dedication ceremony, a fiesta on the Sonoma Plaza, a costumed gala folk dance, tours of the valley’s historic homes and vineyards, as well as roller skating and horseshoe pitching contests, according to a Sept. 26, 1947, article in the Geyserville Press.

In the following years, historical store window displays would become a tradition, Sonoma City Hall would turn into an educational wine display, and the Plaza would teem with entertaining booths and folk dance troupes. People from all around the Bay Area would come to the two-day affair to witness the horse-drawn parade and historical reenactments as they tasted the region’s celebrated wines.

The festival officially began with a reenactment of the arrival of Padre José Altimira, who founded the Mission San Francisco Solano in 1823, followed by the Blessing of the Grapes ceremony, conducted by a local priest in front of the mission.

Other live “historic happenings,” portrayed by costumed citizens on the Plaza, included the Bear Flag revolt of 1846; the escape of Bernardo “Three-Fingered Jack” Garcia; the dual wedding of two of Gen. Mariano Vallejo’s daughters to Haraszthy’s two sons; the raising of the American flag by the United States Navy, ending California’s brief independent republic; and the day when news of the gold strike at Sutter’s Mill in Coloma reached Sonoma in 1848.

Check out the gallery above for photos of Sonoma’s Vintage Festival through the years.