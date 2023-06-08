Photos: Technology High School 2023 graduation in Rohnert Park

Students at the Rohnert Park charter campus celebrated their graduation in front of family and friends on Wednesday.|
June 7, 2023, 5:49PM
Updated 36 minutes ago

2023 Graduations

For all of The Press Democrat’s coverage of this year’s graduations, go to pdne.ws/45EZPjM.

Technology High seniors graduated Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Rohnert Park.

