For as far back as we can remember, Valentine’s Day has consisted of a few key staples: the sappy cards, a heart-shaped box of chocolates and, if nothing else, a bouquet of red roses.

Sonoma County had a few other traditions over the years. Valentine’s parties were common from the 1920s to ‘60s and were announced in the society pages of local newspapers. On Feb. 10, 1952, The Press Democrat’s social calendar listed Valentine’s parties hosted by prominent women’s clubs and held at historic venues, including Bellevue Grange, Druids Hall and Moose Lodge.

Throughout the 1980s to ‘90s, The Press Democrat would print residents’ “Valentine Love Lines” in its classifieds section. In 1981, “love lines” messages included marriage proposals, notes from long distant-relatives and silly inside jokes. One message read: “Bubby, roses are red, violets are blue. To heck with your Chevy, but I love you! Shari.” Another note stated: “D.E.S., love is being crazy enough to put an ad in the newspaper. P.E.S.”

A page of Valentine’s Day connections in the classifieds of the Feb. 13, 1981, edition of The Press Democrat. (Newspapers.com)

From the late ‘80s to 2000s, Valentine’s Day became a popular time for fundraisers and benefit galas. The “Hearts for the Homeless” dance started in 1989 and benefitted the Sonoma County Task Force for the Homeless, or the 1990 “Puttin’ on the Dog” dinner for the Canine Companions for Independence.

Aside from the social gatherings and public declarations of love in The Press Democrat, a personal yet common Valentine’s tradition is waiting in line to buy a last-minute gift for a loved one.

“Men follow a pattern in shopping that never changes,” said Bea Butler, manager of See’s Candy in Coddingtown Mall, in a Feb. 7, 1985, article in The Press Democrat. “They rush in here, buy candy and often ask where the nearest florist is.”

Over the years, Sonoma County’s numerous florists have been a lifesaver come Valentine’s Day.

Sebastopol had the Clarmark Florist Shop, located at the historic train depot of the Petaluma & Santa Rosa Railway where the West County Museum now resides. Santa Rosa had, among others, Grohe Florist, the county’s premier florist since 1902, formerly located on McDonald Avenue. And Petaluma had the picturesque Chalet Florist, closed in 2017 after 65 years in business, and the long-reigning Neve Nursery (now known as Neve Bros.) founded by Gianni Neve in 1967.

A Feb. 14, 1995, article in The Press Democrat noted that while roses sold locally for $40 to $70 a dozen, and remained the most popular choice among Valentine’s shoppers. The article quoted the Society of American Florists’ estimate that Americans buy about 136 million roses for the holiday. Now, the society estimates that more than 250 million roses are produced for Valentine’s Day.

See the gallery above for photos of past Valentine’s Day celebrations and the county’s florists that residents relied on for Valentine’s bouquets.