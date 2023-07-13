Photos: The ‘freak’ landslide that rocked Sebastopol 40 years ago

On the morning of March 3, 1983, a boy noticed a small crack in the hillside above Blucher Valley Road in Sebastopol that “kept getting bigger.”

The young Russell Ammerman figured that his grandfather, Ray Boltz, “had someone do it” on purpose. By the time Boltz came home, the crack had doubled in size, unveiling a 30-foot wide chasm that extended nearly 400 yards along the hill, threatening 15 families.

“The ground will give way like breaking glass,” said Twin Hills Fire Chief Bill Urton in a March 4, 1983, article in The Press Democrat.

On the evening of the crack’s discovery, Boltz’s dog fell into a 45-foot-deep hole caused by the fissure, and emergency officials saved the dog after several hours of rescue attempts. The dog’s fall signaled a warning for the Blucher Valley residents, who would have to deal with shifting land, tilting houses, insurance woes and pestering sightseers.

Forty years ago, the west Sebastopol landslide stirred worry in the community, which had already weathered severe rainstorms and flooding that winter. It was this heavy rainfall, according to state geologist Thomas Spittler in a March 6, 1983, article in The Press Democrat, that raised the water table and broke loose the 4-acre land mass in what he called a “translated landslide.”

Leroy Irwin, a Santa Rosa well driller, volunteered his equipment to drill a hole in the land in an attempt to pump out the underground water causing instability and sliding. Initial efforts to drain the water were unsuccessful as the drill hit clay soil, which doesn’t drain water as more porous, sandy stratum does, according to Spittler in a March 14, 1983, article in The Press Democrat.

To make matters worse, the residents’ insurance didn’t cover any of the damages or needed work. “Nobody’s going to loan money on moving property,” said Blucher Valley resident Venus Johnson in an April 11, 1983, article in The Press Democrat.

So neighbor Steve Thomasson started the Blucher Valley Relief Fund, while a local retail shop began selling T-shirts — which read “Living in Blucher Valley is more than it’s cracked up to be” — with proceeds going to the fund. Dick Matson, owner of Broiler Burger, donated all proceeds of a day’s sales to the residents. Other donations came in pickle jars and coffee cans, collected at local stores.

Despite financial and housing worries, the Sebastopol residents found humor in the situation. Residents called the Blucher Valley crack the “Sebastopol Split” and “Grand Canyon Junior,” as some folks half-jokingly suggested charging a toll for the visitors who were congesting roads and ignoring “no trespassing” signs to get a look at the fissure.

Even the Board of Supervisors kept matters lighthearted during a pun-heavy meeting, according to an April 5, 1983, column in The Press Democrat. Supervisor Ernie Carpenter asked the board to waive fees for a benefit concert to help the Blucher Valley residents who were “pulling together” to get help. Supervisor Bob Adams suggested that Carpenter “have them slide on over to Glen Ellen. We’re really on the move over there.” Carpenter responded, “I’d appreciate being allowed to continue without any more cracks.”