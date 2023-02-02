Photos: The history of McNear’s Saloon and Mystic Theatre in Petaluma

After operating for 36 years, the owners of Petaluma’s iconic Mystic Theatre and McNear’s Saloon & Dining House announced their plans for retirement and sale of the businesses.

The two Petaluma staples that reside in the historic McNear Building went through a number of changes since its founding over a century ago.

John A. McNear and his son George P. McNear built and owned the McNear Building in 1886, constructed between the Cosmopolitan Hotel and a group of Chinese dwellings that were abandoned after the Chinese Exclusion Act and Petaluma’s Anti-Chinese League drove away most of the inhabitants of the city’s Chinatown.

The top floor of McNear’s two-story, iron-face brick building was originally leased out as an armory for the city’s militia, and then eventually reconfigured as a series of offices for architects, lawyers, therapists and other individual businesses. A rotation of grocery, hardware and supplies stores occupied the bottom story, including a Safeway, Tibbett’s Appliance, Guy Manwaring’s Furniture Store and a handful of restaurants.

By 1911, John McNear had constructed an adjacent two-story building, to become a playhouse displaying family-friendly acts. Local newspapers announced the grand opening of the Mystic Theatre on Jan. 25, 1912. The next day’s Petaluma Argus-Courier noted about 700 people attended the opening, despite a strong storm that evening.

Entertainment at the theater would at first consist of vaudeville acts, silent films and slide shows. In November of 1912, it showed slides of the championship baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Giants. Admission was 5 cents.

The Mystic Theatre’s name changed to the State Theater in the late 1920s and was temporarily closed in the 1930s to install electrical wiring for “talkies,” according to the Sonoma County Library. It remained the State Theater through the mid-1970s, during which time it played primarily pornographic films under the ownership of Alan Finlay, stirring debate in the city and causing some businesses to move from the building.

In 1976, Jeff Harriman and architect Wallace Lourdeaux purchased the two McNear buildings, which went through extensive renovations for years with the help from local entrepreneur Kenneth O’Donnell and McNear Building manager Bente Niles. The following year, Mill Valley businessmen Donald Taylor and Ben Myron restored the State Theater into a repertory theater showing classic movies and foreign films, and changed the name of the venue to Plaza Theater.

Harriman rented out the bottom floor of the 1886 building to a series of restaurants in the ‘80s until he and his wife Nancy Harriman opened McNear’s Saloon & Dining House in 1987 — the same year new operators took over the theater and changed the name to the Palace, which lasted 18 months.

Jeff Harriman leased out the theater for a few years after, once to a single mother who ran it as a concert hall for six months. Finally in 1992, McNear's Mystic Theatre was reborn as a live music venue to accommodate 550 guests with its roomy dance floor and balcony seating.

Check out the gallery above to see photos of the iconic McNear buildings over the years.