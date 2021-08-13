Photos: The last days before Ralph Harms died on his own terms

Ralph Harms of Santa Rosa battled skin cancer for years. In January, the dedicated runner and U.S. Army veteran discovered a lump in his chest. In May, doctors determined the cancer spread throughout his body, and he would be dead by August.

Harms chose to use California’s End of Life Option Act to die with dignity on July 30. He asked Press Democrat columnist Kerry Benefield to write about it so those facing end-of-life issues may better understand the choices they have on their difficult road ahead.

He also agreed to have Press Democrat photographer John Burgess document his journey, including the final 2 hours and 43 minutes of his life.

Our hope is these photos highlight one man’s death with dignity experience and inform readers on a complex, difficult topic.

